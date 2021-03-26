Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $34.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $223.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

