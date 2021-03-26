Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $53.48 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $53,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.30. 82,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,367. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.