Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases 185,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.28. The company had a trading volume of 953,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

