Lakewood Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $31,856,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,925. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.