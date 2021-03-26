Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $501,914.78 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $501,914.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,746.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $8.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.55. 6,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

