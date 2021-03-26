LikeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $44,941.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00656127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024031 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,024,504,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,407,827 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.