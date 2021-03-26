LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 4,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

