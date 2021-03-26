Litecoin Cash Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,674,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

