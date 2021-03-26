Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $295,861.59

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $295,861.59 and approximately $50,607.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,223.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.17 or 0.03087754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00333696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.02 or 0.00921736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00400288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00368544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00240570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

