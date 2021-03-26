Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.36

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.36 and last traded at $67.96, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

