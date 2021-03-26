LMR Partners LLP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

