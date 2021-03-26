LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 249,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOTNU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,291,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNU traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,714. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

