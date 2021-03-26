LMR Partners LLP Purchases 46,910 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,255. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

