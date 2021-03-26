LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 51,348 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

