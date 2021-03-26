Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$77.17 Average PT from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,972. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

