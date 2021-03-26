LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $2,171.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075183 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002299 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

