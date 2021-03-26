Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 37,856 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 231.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 71,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,208. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

