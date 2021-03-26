Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 7,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,852. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

