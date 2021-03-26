Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $718,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 111,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,993. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

