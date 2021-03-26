Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 318,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,502,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

