Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 2,330 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,182. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,761.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

