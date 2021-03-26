Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,038 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,443. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

