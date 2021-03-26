Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 69,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,996. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

