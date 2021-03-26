Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $353,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after buying an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 379,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

In other news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.