Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $117,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 253,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

