Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZAGY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

LZAGY traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

