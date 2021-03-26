Loopring Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $620.33 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,983,028 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

