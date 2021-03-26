Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,134. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

