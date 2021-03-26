Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machine Xchange Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Token Profile

Machine Xchange Coin is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 tokens. Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Token Trading

