Mariner LLC Has $83.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

