Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.