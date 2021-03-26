MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 171.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $497.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.15 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

