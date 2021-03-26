Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. 21,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,368. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

