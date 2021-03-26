MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells $152,864.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,897. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

