Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,080 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 21,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,552. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,999.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

