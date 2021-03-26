Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.