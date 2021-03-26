Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,282 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $9.12 on Friday, hitting $277.73. 101,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $271.51. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

