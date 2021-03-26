Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $33,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

