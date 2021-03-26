Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,846,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,595. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

