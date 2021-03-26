Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $244,016.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $244,016.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

DNA is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

