MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,833. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.