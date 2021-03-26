Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 2,625 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $312,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 5,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,442. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.