Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.24 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $23.24 million and $210,340.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $41.95 or 0.00076540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 553,942 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

