Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,992. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.