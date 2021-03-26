Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $919,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

NYSE RY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,545. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.