Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,910. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

