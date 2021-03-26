Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,957. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

