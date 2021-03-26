Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 16,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

