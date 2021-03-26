Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

