Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MNPR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,072. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

